Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 52,452 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $95.44 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. The company has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

