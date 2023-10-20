Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,810 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $102,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $72.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

