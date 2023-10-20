Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.45 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

