Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,426 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.