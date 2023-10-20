Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $298.49 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.