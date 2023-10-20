Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.87. 688,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

