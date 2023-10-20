iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Reduced by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,337,208 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

