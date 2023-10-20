Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Trimmed by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up about 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.74% of Encompass Health worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,700,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,224,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 234,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. 5,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,845. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

