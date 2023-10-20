Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nelnet makes up approximately 5.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 3.67% of Nelnet worth $132,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Price Performance

NNI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

