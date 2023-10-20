Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 118,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 220,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.