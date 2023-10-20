Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $314.00. The stock had previously closed at $273.45, but opened at $260.05. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $261.60, with a volume of 916,465 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.50.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

