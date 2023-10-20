Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $869.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,115. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.17 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $854.50 and its 200-day moving average is $798.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

