Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.73 and last traded at $134.53. 1,433,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,095,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

