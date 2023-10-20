Choate Investment Advisors Has $581,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.77. 87,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.