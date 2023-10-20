Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 758,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,948. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.