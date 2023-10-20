Regions Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.