Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

