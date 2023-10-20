Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 7,987,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

