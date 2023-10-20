Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $745.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 50,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

