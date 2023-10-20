Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bank OZK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 55,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 459.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.