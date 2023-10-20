Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.
Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
