Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 449 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.