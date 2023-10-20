The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

