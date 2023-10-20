Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,244 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $56.45 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.