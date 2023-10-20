CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 796,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,617,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,135,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $393,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $214.12 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

