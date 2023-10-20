Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.