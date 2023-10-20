Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $25.71. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 747,181 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.34.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

