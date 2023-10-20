Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) vs. Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Financial Comparison

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Qifu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 0.96 $583.45 million $3.38 4.21

Profitability

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -6.27% Qifu Technology 25.01% 20.07% 9.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and Qifu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.75%. Qifu Technology has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.97%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.