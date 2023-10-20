BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 495.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

