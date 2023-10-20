Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 414 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

