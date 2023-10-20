BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 815 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

