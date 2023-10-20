Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 29 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $808.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $827.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.