Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

COF opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

