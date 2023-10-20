BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

