Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 7,667 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.43 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

