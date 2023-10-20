Financial Analysis: Terex (NYSE:TEX) versus Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) and Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Terex and Konecranes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 8.96% 35.91% 13.88% Konecranes N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Terex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Konecranes pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Terex pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konecranes pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Terex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Terex and Konecranes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $4.42 billion 0.73 $300.00 million $6.52 7.35 Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $0.23 28.14

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Konecranes. Terex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Terex and Konecranes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 0 9 3 0 2.25 Konecranes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Terex currently has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Terex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terex is more favorable than Konecranes.

Summary

Terex beats Konecranes on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products comprise portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, utility and telecommunication lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The MP segment's materials processing and specialty equipment includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brand names and business lines. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products.Terex Corporation is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components. Further, the company offers container, bulk, and shipyard handling equipment, as well as mobile harbor cranes, lift trucks. Additionally, it engages in port services comprising of retrofits, inspection, spare parts, training, and digital services. Furthermore, the company is involved in consulting and engineering, ecolifting, safety assist, servicing, and maintenance of ports, and cores for lifting. The company serves automotive, container handling, general manufacturing, intermodal, metal production, mining, nuclear, paper and forest, petroleum and gas, power, shipyards, waste to energy and biomass sectors. Konecranes Plc was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

