Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,028 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $239.90 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

