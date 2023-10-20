Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

