M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $36.43 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $36,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $175.82 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

