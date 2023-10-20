M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 32,476 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.94 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.47 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.