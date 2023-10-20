Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2,821.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Hasbro worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

