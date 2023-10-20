Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,580 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

