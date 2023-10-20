NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 185,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

