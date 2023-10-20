General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

