Brokers Set Expectations for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

