Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $26.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Shares of VT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.38. 661,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

