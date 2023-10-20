Reinhart Partners LLC. Invests $280,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 125,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

