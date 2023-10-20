Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.62-6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.246-5.266 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.62-$6.72 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.13.

NYSE:EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

