William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.
William Penn Bancorporation Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of WMPN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.
Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation
About William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than William Penn Bancorporation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.