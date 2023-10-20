William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

