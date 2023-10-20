Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. 1,117,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,550. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

