Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

